Inter Milan coach Inzaghi interviewed as part of ultras investigation

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has been interviewed by prosecutors as part of an investigation into Inter and AC Milan ultras.

Inzaghi was called in as a witness as wiretaps showed he was called by an Inter ultras leader about securing tickets to last year's Champions League final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Italia described the interview process as "long, exhaustive and relaxed", with Inzaghi indicating the call was made as a request and not a threat.

Inzaghi also told investigators that it was not unusual to receive such requests and he took call as he was eager to avoid a strike from the supporters' group at the time.

Nineteen ultras were arrested last month as part of an anti-mafia operation.