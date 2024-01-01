Inter Milan president Marotta delighted with new Inzaghi contract

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has welcomed coach Simone Inzaghi's new contract.

Inzaghi has penned a new agreement to 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

“A very short time has passed since the end of an unforgettable season in the history of our club,” said Marotta.

“Last season, we won our eighth Italian Super Cup and the 20th Serie A title. We won the Scudetto with a 19-point margin.

“We all still have in our eyes and hearts the images and emotions of the celebrating Nerazzurri fans who invaded the streets of Milan and a packed Piazza Duomo that tinged the sky with our colors on a magical night at the end of April.

“Today we begin a new journey together. Our beautiful jersey will be embellished with the tricolor and the legendary second star that we will sport on our chest with the pride of having enriched the coat of arms and the history of the club.

“And to lead the Italian champions, we will still have mister Simone Inzaghi in charge.

“So with great pleasure, I would therefore like to officially inform you that the relationship with Simone will continue until 2026 with the hope of continuing even further.

“Simone is our excellent leader, in these three years he has consolidated his leadership and shaped the team in his image and likeness.

“He guaranteed Inter playing modern and spectacular football, creating a group capable of best representing the most authentic values ​​of the sport.”