Inzaghi delighted with new Inter Milan contract

Simone Inzaghi is delighted with his new contract with Inter Milan.

The Scudetto-winning coach has penned a deal to 2026 in the last 24 hours.

“I’m very happy, I thank the company, the president and the directors,” said Inzaghi.

“I feel at home, appreciated and that’s what matters most. We’ve never been far away in this month and a half.”

“Yes, I had some offers, but not just this year. But I’ve never thought of leaving. I feel appreciated and I don’t even listen to other proposals.

“I feel like I’m part of the family. There’s great synergy with the club and the guys, the fans, the appreciation is nice but never in my thoughts.”

He also said: “We will be aiming to make our fans happy so we can be happy too. 80 days have passed, we have been on holiday with our families and it was wonderful to meet so many Inter fans who thanked me and the team.

“The second star belongs to everyone, we have been a single body and we will have to be next year too. We would like to repeat this great journey.”

 

