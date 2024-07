Inter Milan president Marotta: Inzaghi will be here long-term

New Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has assured fans over coach Simone Inzaghi's new contract talks.

Marotta says the Serie A champions want to build long-term with their coach.

“Has shown over time that he adds value to the club,” he said. “We’re talking about continuity here that’s fully deserved.

“Both parties want to continue this brilliant journey. There will be no problems.”

He added, “Our cycle together hasn’t even reached the halfway point."