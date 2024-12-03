Inter Milan president Marotta cools talk of big January market

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta insists they're happy with this season's squad.

At last night's Gran Gala del Calcio, where Inter were named Team of the Year, Marotta was asked about buying in January.

He said: "I don't know, we are always active and we are already looking to next season.

"We can continue this season with this group, homogeneous and well led. There are injuries in all the teams, but with the squad available we can face our numerous commitments."

Asked about the Champions League, he added: "In sports you have to be rightly ambitious and not arrogant. Inter are participating to get the most out of it with respect for their opponents.

"We are fine, we will try to get the most out of it and if there are stronger teams we will congratulate them."

