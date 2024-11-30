Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan

Manchester United have let it be known Josh Zirkzee is off the market for January.

Juventus and Inter Milan have expressed interest in bringing the former Bologna striker back to Italy over the New Year.

But TMW says United intermediaries have been informed that the Dutchman will be staying.

Despite his slow start at Old Trafford, there is no interest in cutting ties so soon into his time with the club.

Instead, new United manager Ruben Amorim and his staff want to give Zirkzee every chance to adjust and prove himself in the Premier League.

