Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu takes aim at Real Madrid over Guler treatment

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has taken a swipe at Real Madrid over their treatment of Arda Guler.

Calhanoglu says his young Turkey teammate should be playing more for Real.

"Arda is a very important player; he's like a little brother whom I love very much. I would like him to come and play with us—at Inter—although I don't know if this is true," said Calhanoglu.

"I don't know what his situation is at Real Madrid, so I don't want to get too involved in this situation because in the end, he knows more, although of course I want and believe he deserves to play more minutes."

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella also said: "He's improved a lot in terms of attitude and character. He's learned to fight and fight, and he's here with us because he has exceptional talent."

