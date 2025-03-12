Tribal Football
Inter Milan president Marotta admits interest in Como attacker Paz
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has admitted interest in Como attacker Nico Paz.

However, Marotta says any move for Paz won't be an easy deal.

Paz, signed from Real Madrid last summer, has been a revelation for Como this season.

"I remind you that the player is from Como and Real Madrid has the right to buy him back. It is a difficult path," Marotta told Sky Italia.

"He is a high-level player, but we will talk about the transfer market later and not at this stage of the season."

Paz has six goals and five assists in 26 games in Serie A so far.

