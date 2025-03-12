Serie A pair in contact as Real Madrid whiz Guler favours Italy move
Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler is keen on a move to Italy next season.
The Turkey international is expected to request a loan departure this summer after a difficult season in terms of playing opportunities.
Sport says Güler is ready to leave Real Madrid this summer and both the player and his representatives feel that a move to Serie A is the best option.
AC Milan and Juventus are already in contact about setting up a deal.
The 20-year-old has scored three goals and five assists in 29 competition matches this season, ten of which were as a starter.
Güler is on a Real contract that extends to the summer of 2029.