Marotta: Inter and AC Milan want to build stadium together

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta says they're in agreement with AC Milan over new stadium plans.

Marotta admits the two Milan clubs plan to share the new stadium, just as they do San Siro.

“It’s a serious and delicate matter. Football is an aggregation phenomenon that only comes after religion,” said Marotta.

“Italian bureaucracy is the main issue that has led to the delay of any initiative. It has happened many times, even when I was in Venezia with Zamaprini in 1997. He bought a field, and it’s still there after 30 years.

“Milan and Inter want to build the stadium together, and the latest updates are directed towards the San Siro area, but these bureaucratic issues will remain.”