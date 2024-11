Monza are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

The midfielder remains a fringe player at Chelsea, despite his form with Italy U21s.

TMW says Monza want to bring the former Inter Milan trainee back to Italy in January.

And it's suggested a loan arrangement could be an option for Casadei during the winter market.

Villarreal and Real Betis in Spain are also watching developments closely.