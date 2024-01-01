Inter Milan legend Materazzi: I hope Maldini never returns to AC Milan

Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi says the best thing AC Milan could do would be to bring back Paolo Maldini.

Materazzi has scoffed at director Zlatan Ibrahimovic's claims that he is the "boss" at Milan.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “Well, it doesn’t make any impression on me honestly. Let’s say they are words that are part of the character. I feel like saying this, as an Inter fan: I hope that Milan will never take back Paolo Maldini…”

On the weekend derby, Materazzi also said: “Don’t think about the six consecutive derbies already won, because that would make you take the field too lightly and that would not be a good thing.

"Those are matches that always have some components in them that escape logic. Having said that, I have in my head the seventh win in a row, I know what that would mean. And then there’s that number…”