Al Nassr confirm Pioli coaching appointment

Al Nassr have confirmed the appointment of Stefano Pioli as new coach.

The former AC Milan coach succeeds Luis Castro, who was sacked on Wednesday morning.

At Nassr, Pioli will work with Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and Aymeric Laporte.

Pioli led Milan to, among other things, a league title and a Champions League semi-final.

Pioli left the Rossonero in May, following their second-placed finish in the league. However, they finished 19 points behind city rivals Inter Milan.

At Al Nassr, Pioli will also once again work with Marcelo Brozovic having managed the Croatia midfielder for a brief period at Inter Milan from late 2016.