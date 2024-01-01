Tribal Football
Most Read
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Barcelona defender Kounde warns: I agree with everything Rodri said

Al Nassr confirm Pioli coaching appointment

Al Nassr confirm Pioli coaching appointment
Al Nassr confirm Pioli coaching appointmentProfimedia
Al Nassr have confirmed the appointment of Stefano Pioli as new coach.

The former AC Milan coach succeeds Luis Castro, who was sacked on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At Nassr, Pioli will work with Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and Aymeric Laporte.

Pioli led Milan to, among other things, a league title and a Champions League semi-final.

Pioli left the Rossonero in May, following their second-placed finish in the league. However, they finished 19 points behind city rivals Inter Milan.

At Al Nassr, Pioli will also once again work with Marcelo Brozovic having managed the Croatia midfielder for a brief period at Inter Milan from late 2016.

 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueAl NassrInterAC MilanPioli StefanoSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah
Zielinski explains rejecting massive SPL offer to join Inter Milan
Al Nassr in talks with AC Milan coach Pioli