Inter Milan chief Ausilio discusses Carboni, Oristanio futures; ponders loan plans

Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio admits Valentin Carboni could stay with the club next season.

The striker is currently with Argentina at the Copa America.

Ausilio said: "There are still evaluations on young players like (Gaetano) Oristanio and Carboni. We are quite oriented to give out, then we will see with what formula but always maintaining a certain control, Oristanio because we think he should play another season in a certain way. Venezia and Cagliari?

"No, there are also two other Serie A clubs, one from abroad... He has made himself known, he is an important boy in our Under 21, he has many opportunities and we are evaluating them together with his family and the people who follow him. We will make the best choice."

On Carboni, he added: "This Copa America has to finish in the meantime, he has to enjoy it, he has to have fun. We are very happy and very proud, we are taking a look at the games despite the times, when he comes back we will sit down with him and his family and we will choose the best one. I do not rule out that he could stay with us, of course."