Chelsea striker Lukaku accused of snubbing Inter Milan fans at Euros

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been accused of snubbing Inter Milan fans at the Euros.

Belgium striker Lukaku won the title with Inter, but walked out on them at the end of his second loan spell last year.

An Inter fan, attending the Euros, told FCIN1908’s Twitch channel, “A couple of days ago before the second match, we were at the Belgian training camp.

“The players were coming out, and Lukaku stopped.

“I mentioned that I’m an Inter fan,” the fan said. “And that I was sad about how his story with us ended.

“He didn’t respond to that.

“And then I asked him about the possibility of him back at Inter in the future,” the fan said. “And he replied ‘I don’t know what Inter is.'

“My daughter had a Lautaro Inter shirt, and when I asked him to sign it he passed it up. He signed Milan, Juve, Bayern shirts – but not us.

“When we asked for a photo with him he didn’t even consider it,” the fan continued.

“He stopped to take a photo with a fan in a Dybala Juventus shirt and then left.”