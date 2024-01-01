Italy World Cup winner Materazzi: Switzerland cannot be underestimated

Italy World Cup winner Marco Materazzi says Switzerland cannot be underestimated.

Italy meet the Swiss in the Euros round of 16.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inter Milan legend Materazzi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “There are no longer favourites and it’s never easy to beat Switzerland.

“Yakin can rely on footballers who play in the Italian, German and English leagues. It’s a balanced team with good players and a goalkeeper like Sommer. Underrated, but experienced.

“They impressed me against Germany for their confidence and shape. However, Italy’s problem can’t be Switzerland. Italy must make sure they are not the problem,” he continued.

“If we go through, there can be an open highway even if they’d better not think about it, or it would become a narrow path. We saw one in 2006, leading us to the game against Germany. This looks easy, but it’s not.”