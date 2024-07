Bologna fullback Ndoye eager to duck Inter Milan questions

Bologna fullback Dan Ndoye is tightlipped on his future this summer.

The Switzerland fullback is being linked with Serie A champions Inter Milan.

But while currently at the Euros, he insists Switzerland has his total focus.

He told Il Corriere dello Sport: "Now I'm with Switzerland and I only think about Switzerland.

"Yes, yes, of course (I had a great season), but I'm focused on Switzerland.

"I want to evaluate game after game, it's the best thing for the mind."