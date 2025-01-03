Inter Milan fullback Dumfries happy with double for Supercoppa win against Atalanta

Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries was delighted with his brace in their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal win against Atalanta.

Dumfries struck both goals for the 2-0 win in Riyadh on Thursday.

“I’m very happy with the win tonight, it was a good performance, we controlled the first half too and I am happy to help with two goals. It was a great victory tonight,” Dumfries told Sport Mediaset.

“We are playing well, but we must focus on doing it better every game. We are in a good way and must continue like this.”

Inter teammate Alessandro Bastoni also said: “We know how difficult it is to play against a side like Atalanta, who close down the spaces and go man for man. You need individual talent in these situations and Denzel gave us that tonight.

“Clearly, our objective is to win every game, no matter who we are up against, relying on our own characteristics.”