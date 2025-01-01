Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits they face an in-form Atalanta in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh.

Mkhitaryan spoke to the press today ahead of the final.

What is the difficulty in playing against a midfield like Atalanta's?

"Obviously tomorrow's game will be very important, we know that Atalanta has been playing very well lately. We will try to play at our best to win, it is very important for us to continue winning starting from the Super Cup. We will do our best."

How has Inter changed since the last 4-0 against Atalanta?

"We're talking about a match played four months ago, we've both changed. They've won many games in a row and so have we, who at the time I don't think were at the top. We're showing a very high level, the same as last season: a difficult match awaits us, we hope to play as we know how to play."

What advice do you have for Davide Frattesi who wants to play more?

"He's a great player and a great teammate, as a player and as a person. I can only tell him to keep working hard, he has the quality to play in a team like Inter: you can see it in training and in matches. He mustn't give up, he's on the right path, he'll have his chances to play. Then obviously it depends on the coach, it's clear that he deserves to play and I think he'll help Inter in the future."

Do you feel at home in Riyadh?

"Yes, it's the third time we've played here in Riyadh, we won the previous two and we hope to do it again. We know the strength of Atalanta, I hope the fans help us feel at home and win."

Do you feel like you're back to your best?

"Yes, at the start of the season I wasn't at my best but as the games went by I got back to my level. The competition from Frattesi and Zielinski helped me a lot, they push me to improve. I don't have to think about my age, I thank them because every day, both in training and in matches, they push me to show my qualities and deserve my place. We all want to play, but we're here to support each other and give our all to win. Whoever starts will work hard, whoever comes in helps their teammates win."

Are you following the Saudi Pro League? Would you like to play in Arabia in the future?

"I'm following, not too much. There are many of my former teammates and friends who play here. I have a contract with Inter and we'll see what happens at the end of the season, but I'm happy to play for Inter."