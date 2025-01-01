Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Winning Supercoppa very important for us

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they must be at their best to defeat Atalanta in the Supercoppa Italiana final in Riyadh this week.

Inzaghi to the press today ahead of their showdown.

At the end of 2024, Inter has reached the same level as last year. What do you ask for 2025?

"The objectives for 2025 are the exact same as when I arrived three and a half years ago, we represent Inter and we must always aim for the maximum. At the moment it is trying to win as many games as possible, as many trophies as possible. The closest one is the one that will start tomorrow night, a Super Cup that means a lot to us that we want to win."

The best Italian teams will face each other in 2024. What message will this challenge send to the championship?

"Two teams that are having a great run, both in the championship and in the Champions League, will face each other. Atalanta has achieved the greatest success, beyond the Europa League, and has been at the highest levels for years. It will be very difficult for us, as all the matches with Atalanta have always been, we will need a great Inter in front of an opponent who is doing very well."

Is there a hint of superstition in Mkhitaryan's presence? And does it represent a mindset in which everything must fall into place?

"Certainly, many things must fall into place. As far as we are concerned, we are in an excellent moment, but we know that there are pitfalls around the corner. At the moment we have some difficulty in terms of numbers regarding the defenders, Acerbi and Pavard have remained at home and we hope to recover in the first half of January. We also have Di Gennaro at home who had a problem with his hand, the others are here and are fine, tomorrow we will try to field a competitive team."

What does the Supercoppa mean to you?

"A very big goal, we have been the title holders for three years. Tomorrow we want to play a great match to reach the final, but we know that three other teams have the same goal as Inter: there will be difficulties starting tomorrow, we face a team like Atalanta who are currently at the top of the Serie A table."

Do you expect any news from Atalanta?

"Previous matches don't go on the pitch, they don't bring points and we know that this year we met with the transfer market still open. Atalanta had many defections, from that match onwards they have had three and a half excellent months in all competitions. We know each other, we have played against each other many times: they are an excellent physical team with many qualities, we will need a great Inter."