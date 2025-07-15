Tribal Football
Inter Milan face Liverpool competition for Parma defender Leoni

Inter Milan face a battle with Liverpool for Parma defender Geovani Leoni.

The young stopper is wanted by former Parma coach Cristian Chivu at Inter, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, the Nerazzurri face competition from Liverpool, which want to ferry Leoni to England this summer.

With Ibrahima Konate refusing to discuss new terms, the Reds see Leoni as a direct replacement. Konate's deal is now inside it's final 12 months.

For their part, Parma are happy with an auction to run its course and will sell at a starting price of €40m. Inter have so far offered €30m.

