AC Milan table offer for Liverpool striker Nunez

Paul Vegas
AC Milan have made a move to trump Napoli for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Al-Hilal are also interested in the Uruguay international, who is available from the Premier League champions for €70m.

Saudi media sources state Al-Hilal are turning to Nunez as an alternative to Victor Osimhen, who is available from Napoli after last season's loan with Galatasaray.

However, Milan have made a first move, offering €60m for Nunez in recent days. The proposal was immediately rejected by Liverpool.

For their part, Napoli have been pushing to agree terms for €50-55m, though Liverpool are standing by their current €70m valuation.

