Fulham, Besiktas eyeing Inter Milan striker Taremi

Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Mehdi Taremi is weighing up his future at Inter Milan.

The Iran striker only moved to Inter a year ago, but is assessing his situation after struggling to secure a regular start under former coach Simone Inzaghi.

Taremi found himself limited to a backup role for senior centre-forwards Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Taremi is now considering his options, with Fulham and Besiktas now in contact.

No formal approach has been made, but Taremi's camp has been made aware of both clubs' interest.

