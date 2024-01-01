PSG willing to pay world record fee for Barcelona superkid Yamal

PSG are refusing to drop their pursuit of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

The Parisians made an attempt for Yamal after the January market, identifying the 16 year-old as the player to replace Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

Barca rejected the €200m-plus proposal, which was confirmed later in the season by president Joan Laporta.

Now Mundo Deportivo says PSG are returning with a new offer.

PSG are willing to pay a world record €250m to sign Yamal after the Euros. But for now, Barca remain unmoved.

Yamal has a deal to 2026 with a buyout clause of €1bn.