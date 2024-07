PSG approach Barcelona for Cubarsi

PSG have approached Barcelona for Pau Cubarsi.

PSG chief Luis Campos has made an attempt for the young defender this past week.

Mundo Deportivo says contact has been made by Campos, but Barca are insisting Cubarsi is not for sale.

The teen is a full Spain international, having made his debut just before Christmas.

Cubarsi signed a new deal earlier this year to 2027, which carries a €500m buyout clause.