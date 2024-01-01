Real Madrid eyeing Inter Milan defender Bisseck

Real Madrid are eyeing Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck.

After an impressive first season with Inter, the 23 year-old German has come to the attention of Real chiefs.

OkDiario says Real see Bisseck as an alternative to Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Both youngsters are under consideration at Real as they seek a replacement for former captain Nacho Fernandez, who left last week for Al Qadsiah.

Bisseck joined Inter last summer from AGF and finished the season impressively as he helped the Nerazzurri to the Scudetto.