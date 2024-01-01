Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid eyeing Inter Milan defender Bisseck

Real Madrid eyeing Inter Milan defender Bisseck
Real Madrid eyeing Inter Milan defender Bisseck
Real Madrid eyeing Inter Milan defender BisseckLaLiga
Real Madrid are eyeing Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck.

After an impressive first season with Inter, the 23 year-old German has come to the attention of Real chiefs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

OkDiario says Real see Bisseck as an alternative to Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Both youngsters are under consideration at Real as they seek a replacement for former captain Nacho Fernandez, who left last week for Al Qadsiah.

Bisseck joined Inter last summer from AGF and finished the season impressively as he helped the Nerazzurri to the Scudetto.

Mentions
LaLigaBisseck YannYoro LenyReal MadridInterLilleLigue 1Serie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid set cash cap to sign Lille defender Yoro
UNCOVERED: Arsenal's 6-star shopping list
Real Madrid reach terms with Lille defender Yoro