Inter Milan defender Pavard: Victory over Fiorentina hugely important

Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard insists victory over Fiorentina on Monday night was deserved.

An own goal from the corner gave Inter the lead before Rolando Mandragora equalised from the spot. However, Marko Arnautovic hit the winner for Inter shortly after halftime.

Pavard said afterwards, "It was hugely important to win tonight after the 3-0 win for Fiorentina in Florence.

“I’m very happy with the performance and the win. We had to respond after the loss on Thursday.

“For us as defenders, a clean sheet is always important.

“But the win was what mattered. We got back on track.”