Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid

Inter Milan defender Pavard: Victory over Fiorentina hugely important

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan defender Pavard: Victory over Fiorentina hugely important
Inter Milan defender Pavard: Victory over Fiorentina hugely importantTribalfootball
Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard insists victory over Fiorentina on Monday night was deserved.

An own goal from the corner gave Inter the lead before Rolando Mandragora equalised from the spot. However, Marko Arnautovic hit the winner for Inter shortly after halftime. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pavard said afterwards, "It was hugely important to win tonight after the 3-0 win for Fiorentina in Florence.

“I’m very happy with the performance and the win. We had to respond after the loss on Thursday. 

“For us as defenders, a clean sheet is always important. 

“But the win was what mattered. We got back on track.”

Mentions
Serie APavard BenjaminInterFiorentina
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi understands Fiorentina fury after victory
Fiorentina coach Palladino left angry after defeat at Inter Milan
Italy coach Spalletti excited by form of young strikers Retegui, Kean