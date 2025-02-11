Tribal Football
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi understands Fiorentina fury after victory

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi can understand Fiorentina's anger after Monday night's 2-1 win.

La Viola coach Raffaele Palladino was furious with Inter's opening goal, which came from a corner kick that Fiorentina insist should never have been granted.

An own goal from the corner gave Inter the lead before Rolando Mandragora equalised from the spot. However, Marko Arnautovic hit the winner for Inter shortly after halftime. 

“Fiorentina were angry, as they should be, as I was in Leverkusen when we conceded from a corner kick that came about after an offside” Inzaghi said afterwards.

“I didn’t understand what had happened, there was a moment of tension. I’ve also watched the penalty back, and it should have never been given. VAR also didn’t intervene in the derby, and we would have won that game. 

“I understand Palladino, the ball was out, but the VAR cannot intervene. Then again, the penalty against Darmian was one and a half metres away from him, but VAR intervened on a penalty that, for me, shouldn’t have been given.” 

