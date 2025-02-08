Italy coach Spalletti excited by form of young strikers Retegui, Kean

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is happy with the form of young strikers Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean.

Retegui has shone since leaving Genoa for Atalanta in August, with Kean doing similarly at Fiorentina after his move from Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spalletti, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, said of Retegui: “At the moment, this is how it is, and it’s always good to say ‘at the moment.’ It is primarily so because of what the top scorers’ standings say: they are two true strikers in every sense.

“They are different types of center-forwards. In terms of characteristics: Retegui is a classic target striker, while Kean is more mobile and almost a support striker in certain aspects.

“I definitely see a parallel between the two: both are completing their development this season and growing on a personal level.”

On Retegui's strengths, he continued: “Inside the box, he remains a lethal finisher, he controls the ball, turns, and shoots.

“But he has improved his play with his back to goal: laying the ball off for teammates, acting as a pivot, and dropping back to help the team. He remains a positional striker but is now more mobile, which makes him harder to mark.”

On Kean, he also stated: “Moise is still a mix of power and technique, but before, he wasn’t as clinical in front of goal, less of a penalty-box player, more of a roaming forward.

“He has refined that aspect, improving a lot on the small details he was missing. Although, compared to Mateo, he still takes a little longer to get the ball under control with his first touch. However, while Retegui often needs to be set up for a shot, Kean can carry the ball into dangerous areas on his own to create a scoring opportunity.

“He played that role at PSG and at Juventus, and I have even used him on the left. He has improved in finding space inside the box.

“Did you see his goal against Genoa? He followed the cross, turned his body, and struck with the outside of his foot. It was an Ibrahimovic or Cristiano Ronaldo-type goal. And his header against Inter? A pure centre-forward’s goal.”