Fiorentina coach Palladino left angry after defeat at Inter Milan

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino admits he was left angry after their defeat at Inter Milan on Monday night.

Palladino was furious with Inter's opening goal, which came from a corner kick that Fiorentina insist should never have been granted.

An own goal from the corner gave Inter the lead before Rolando Mandragora equalised from the spot. However, Marko Arnautovic hit the winner for Inter shortly after halftime.

“I never talk about referees, I don’t judge them and I promised myself I would never judge a refereeing error. But we definitely got a bit angry about their goal,” Palladino said afterwards.

“I don’t want to get angry with the referee, but with the (VAR) protocol.

“If we have a tool that is there to help referees make fewer mistakes, we can’t fail to intervene on an objective error. The ball went out by about 20 cm. These are decisive details.

“The protocol says that VAR can’t intervene. I agree that it shouldn’t intervene on everything, but this is not good, because we find ourselves arguing and going home angry.”