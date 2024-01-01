Inter Milan defender Bisseck on victory at Udinese: Great teams win games like these

Tribal Football
Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck was happy to be involved in Saturday's win at Udinese.

Bisseck says he's happy to play where needed for coach Simone Inzaghi.

He stated: "I prefer to play on the left, before coming here I always played there. If they tell me to play on the right I play on the right, if they tell me to play on the left I play on the left. Even if they tell me to play in goal. I'm happy to help the team.

"We came from a week in which we worked well, today we deserved this victory. The great teams win matches like this, maybe we could have scored more in the first half.

"They were lucky but we stayed in the game and took home the victory."

