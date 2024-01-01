Inzaghi praises "fantastic" Inter Milan for victory at Udinese

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left delighted after their 3-2 win at Udinese.

The Nerazzuri won with Lautaro Martinez scoring twice on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The lads were fantastic. I am very satisfied and congratulate them, because Udinese had 10 points and Inter came here with a wonderful first half,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“Our only error was not converting more of the clear-cut chances, then we conceded when we should’ve cleared it better, but we did not lose concentration.

“We scored three goals, but considering all that we created, we should’ve had a few more. As we saw, Udinese got into the box twice and scored both times, Sommer barely made a save, so you never know in these situations.”

After last week's derby defeat, Inzaghi also said: “I looked my players in the eye this morning and had no doubts we’d see this performance. It was a delicate week after that defeat, but the fans played their part with strong support, as they always have done.

“We have seen this season already how difficult it is in Serie A, as every game is extremely tough, so we need to be more clinical with our opportunities.”