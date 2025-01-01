Inter Milan coach Inzaghi welcomes Conceicao back to Serie A

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has welcomed former Lazio teammate Sergio Conceicao back to Serie A.

Conceicao has been named AC Milan coach this week after the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca.

Advertisement Advertisement

In Riyadh for the Supercoppa Italiania, Inzaghi said: "Unfortunately, we coaches are always subject to judgment.

"It's a shame for Fonseca because he's an excellent coach and a great person. He hasn't had great consistency in the league, but he played a great Champions League and Coppa Italia match.

"Conceicao played with me and it will be a pleasure to meet him and challenge him as has already happened in the past."