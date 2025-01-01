Veron backing ex-Lazio teammate Conceicao for AC Milan success

Juan Veron is backing former Lazio teammate Sergio Conceicao for success with AC Milan.

The former Porto coach was unveiled by the Rossonero on Tuesday.

Estudiantes president Veron told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Sergio is someone you can always count on.

“I would close my eyes and know I’d find him on the right wing, ready to receive my pass. And then he’s stubborn, gritty, and never gives up—he wanted to win even the small-sided games in training. I’d describe him as an hombre vertical.

“Sergio isn’t afraid of anything. He’s ready to take on the entire world to achieve his goal. His character isn’t just strong; it’s made of steel.

“I don’t think he’ll be fazed by the situation he finds at Milanello. He spent seven years on Porto’s bench, a club that knows all about tension and pressure. And at Porto, he won—a lot. I believe he’s become the most successful coach in the club’s history, which means he’s ready for any environment.

“If I know him well, he’ll arrive, hold a meeting with the team, and explain what needs to be done and what he expects. Few words, all very clear, to avoid misunderstandings. Then straight to the field to work, no unnecessary talk.

“He’s a man of strong principles. He believes in rules, follows them, and never deviates.

“I’ve never been coached by him, of course, but I imagine he’s the same on the bench. He has a method, he applies it, and I believe he demands his players give everything on the pitch.”

Veron also stated, “I watched several matches on TV, especially in the Champions League.

“Sergio seems to me like an old-school coach, which I prefer. Vertical football, little tiki-taka, and above all, the fundamental principle: the players create the game on the pitch, not the coach on the drawing board. He learned that from Eriksson, and we all owe him that lesson.

“Sergio often uses the 4-4-2 formation. He likes wingers who push forward and track back, just like he used to, and in midfield, he wants a thinking man. But I’m the president of Estudiantes here in Buenos Aires, so I can’t move… Jokes aside, his teams are physical, focus heavily on pressing, and rely on speed.”