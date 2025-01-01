Como coach Cesc happy to "chat and learn" with Inzaghi

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has confirmed talks with Inter Milan counterpart Simone Inzaghi last week.

Cesc was eager to pick the brains of Inzaghi after Como's defeat at San Siro stadium.

He revealed, “Yes, I managed to talk to him.

“I went to his office, and we stayed there for 15-20 minutes.

“We discussed personal training insights, and I wanted to understand how he implements certain aspects of Inter’s play that I admire.

“I love talking about football and learning as much as possible.

“If I have the chance for a coach to observe one of my training sessions or for me to watch and chat with another coach.

“It’s incredibly valuable to me.”