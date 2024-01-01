Inter Milan coach Inzaghi upbeat after Al Ittihad defeat

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was satisfied after their preseason friendly defeat to Al Ittihad.

Moussa Diaby, formerly of Aston Villa, scored twice for the 2-0 win.

Inzaghi later said: “We started well, creating a lot. After the goal we could certainly have done better but we lost distance and a bit of clarity and above all we didn't raise the pace.

"We know we need to improve and we also know where we need to do it. Nothing surprises me at this start of the season: all friendlies are stages leading up to the match on August 17th in Genoa.

"This year is a different preseason, more difficult due to all the staggered arrivals, but all the boys are having a great attitude."