Ali Daei excited seeing Taremi with Inter Milan: An incredible deal!

Iran great Ali Daei is excited seeing Mehdi Taremi leading the line at Inter Milan.

Taremi has been superb for Inter in preseason after his Bosman summer transfer from Porto.

Daei told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He's a real striker, he can score at least 15 goals. He's the best centre forward in all of Asia. The best quality is his football intelligence. Look at him carefully: he may touch few balls, but he scores, he moves well, he wins every duel. On a free transfer he is an incredible deal

"Taremi knows how to adapt to any situation. As first or second striker, next to a pure 10 or 9. He and Lautaro, at least on paper, are a couple with more than 40 goals between them..."

Asked if Simone Inzaghi is the right coach for Taremi, Daei continued: "From what I could see, yes. He will already know everything about him, so I don't think he needs my advice. I'm just saying that at the moment, Inzaghi is the coach who can make the most of him.

"Furthermore, the formation favours him. Mehdi does better next to another striker: he can communicate with them, provide assists and exploit the flanks. On crosses he always knows where to be found.

"It depends on the context and ownership, but I would say even 15 (goals this season). In fact, even more. Serie A is much more difficult than the Portuguese championship, but when you know how to score, you always know how to do it, in every category..."