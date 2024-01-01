Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through

Cheslea have reportedly agreed a deal with Aston Villa for Romelu Lukaku, who is also wanted by Napoli in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen that looks to have collapsed.

Chelsea have been looking to sell Lukaku for some time now after he resigned for the club for a whopping £97.5M back in 2021.

The Belgian failed to earn his place in the side and has since gone out on loan to Inter Milan and Roma where has been impressive in recent years.

As per CalcioNapoli24, Chelsea have now agreed a deal with Aston Villa for the striker however, the report suggests that the striker is not interested in a move to Birmingham as he waits for Napoli to respond to the previous deal.

This deal was a swap deal for Osimhem who has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time now but the move looks to have collapsed due to Chelsea’s impatience.

The report suggests that Chelsea want this move wrapping up before the start of the Premier League season in which the clubs first game is on August 18th.

However this may not be possible due to the forwards relctance to join Villa instead of the Italian side who play in the Serie A, a league he has become accustomed to in recent seasons.

Lukaku would likely have to take a huge wage cut from his current £325,000-per-week wages although now that Villa have the Champions League coming up a deal could be met due to the finances coming into the club.