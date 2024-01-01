Inter Milan coach Inzaghi talks Zielinski, Taremi and plans for specific new signing

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is excited ahead of the new season kickoff on Saturday.

Inter meet Genoa in the opening game of their title defence at 6:30pm this Saturday.

"There is a lot of anticipation for this debut, we did a good job even if without the internationals for a while. I'm proud of the guys," said Inzaghi.

Does it increase responsibility?

"Without a doubt, last year was wonderful with the second star, this season we have to do even better, even if it won't be easy. But we will try."

What season are you expecting?

"I want to see concentration. We are the Italian champions and we know that those who have had to defend the title in recent seasons have had problems. We must remain focused on our objectives."

What is the step to take?

"I gave the boys a few extra days of holiday, some finished with the national teams, but I'm pleased with how they showed up again. We'll be back on the field on Saturday and there's a lot of optimism."

There have been a few more injuries this pre-season.

"We confirmed last year's team as a whole and we have three important additions that we wanted. We had some problems but Arnautovic and Taremi are back in the group. Zielinski is almost there, while De Vrij will have a little more time. But it's normal administration."

The market?

"It's open until the end of the month, we're lacking in defence and I'm talking to the club. I'm lucky enough to have a strong club behind me, I've met the new owners and the management is top-notch. We'll see if we can manage to take someone else."

Can Zielinski have a strong impact?

"He has great technique, we wanted him and he will be a great hand, if not on Saturday he will be there for the second day. Taremi has experience, he has scored many goals and has fitted in well. Martinez, on the other hand, has a great desire to learn and will give us great satisfactions."