Zielinski explains Inter Milan choice: I had many offers

Piotr Zielinski has explained his decision to join Inter Milan.

The former Napoli winger moved to Inter in a Bosman transfer last month.

“There were other teams I could have joined. Both in Italy and abroad,” said Zielinski. “There were also clubs who were willing to pay a fee in January.

“But looking at the quality of Inter’s players, and the way that Inzaghi has them playing on the pitch, I felt that it was the right destination for me. 

“I chose this project without any doubts, and then waited.”

On adjusting to his new club, Zielinski said: “The first few days were a bit tricky. Everything was new.

“It’s not easy to make a change after eight years. But I have to say that every day things are getting better and better.

“Now I know the atmosphere of the place a little better. It’s a good atmosphere, and that’s made it easy to adapt. 

“Before I came here I spoke with (Marko) Arnautovic.

“I asked him for advice on everything. He was right in saying that I would immediately feel comfortable here.”

