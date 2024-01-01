Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: More difficult retaining Scudetto than winning it

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits defending their title is proving more difficult than winning it last season.

Inter are trailing Serie A leaders Napoli in the early stages of the campaign.

“We knew it. Many teams have signed reinforcements and want to compete with Inter for the title. We have seen that there are no easy games. All are tricky, and we’ll always try to give our best,” said Inzaghi at an awards function.

“When you are at Inter, you must be competitive in all tournaments. We burn physical and mental energies, but this is what makes football great.

“It is hard to win, but winning again is even more difficult. We are working, but we must do our best day by day,” he continued.

“We have a strong club with competent directors who have worked well this season with the utmost sacrifice. We knew the limits and those of the last three years, but the club has done great things.”