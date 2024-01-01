Adani accuses Inter Milan players of overconfidence

Former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani feels their inconsistent form is down to overconfidence.

Inter have stumbled this season, with Napoli currently top of the Serie A table.

Adani told RAI Sport: “Too much self-confidence causes the level of focus to drop.

“And this often happens with a big team. Particularly when they’ve already won and need to prove it all over again.

“Particularly with a title win last season’s.

“That was close to perfection.

“It’s not easy to keep staying at full speed. But Inter have to do so, because the race at the top of the table is fierce.”