Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must not disregard Man Utd quality
Barcelona president Laporta: Supercopa surrounded by avoidable controversy
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy battling to win at Venezia

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy battling to win at Venezia
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy battling to win at VeneziaAction Plus
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with their 1-0 win at Venezia on Sunday.

Matteo Darmian scrambled home the winner for the Nerazzurri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It was not easy for us after losing the Final that way, but the lads did so well, despite coming here tired and missing many players,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“If we analyse the second half, all our moves could’ve come to a second goal and when you don’t kill the game off, it stays open, especially with great Stankovic saves. It was not simple, but we won and that is what we wanted.

“I take the positive aspect of that, because if Inter hit the headlines when they lose, it shows how rare that is and means over the years we’ve got people accustomed to winning. The defeat hurts, but we are not looking for excuses, we know that we must improve.”

He added, “We picked up 43 points in 18 games, but other teams are keeping up the pace too and there are a lot of games to go."

Mentions
Serie AInterVenezia
Related Articles
Man Utd, Leicester scouting Spezia striker Esposito
Inter Milan exploring prospect of prising Donnarumma from PSG
Inter Milan set to bid for Arsenal defender unwanted by Arteta