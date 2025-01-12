Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy battling to win at Venezia

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with their 1-0 win at Venezia on Sunday.

Matteo Darmian scrambled home the winner for the Nerazzurri.

"It was not easy for us after losing the Final that way, but the lads did so well, despite coming here tired and missing many players,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“If we analyse the second half, all our moves could’ve come to a second goal and when you don’t kill the game off, it stays open, especially with great Stankovic saves. It was not simple, but we won and that is what we wanted.

“I take the positive aspect of that, because if Inter hit the headlines when they lose, it shows how rare that is and means over the years we’ve got people accustomed to winning. The defeat hurts, but we are not looking for excuses, we know that we must improve.”

He added, “We picked up 43 points in 18 games, but other teams are keeping up the pace too and there are a lot of games to go."