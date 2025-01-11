Inter Milan exploring prospect of prising Donnarumma from PSG

Inter Milan are exploring the prospect of bringing PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma back to Italy.

Donnarumma, 25, left Milan for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italy goalkeeper signed a contract until the summer of 2026.

Sky Italia reports that Milan's rival is intensifying its interest. Inter have contacted Donnarumma's representatives to discuss a possible transfer this summer.

It is possible that the goalkeeper will return to Serie A after the season, but it all depends on how negotiations with PSG develop.

Inter are looking for a new goalkeeper as Yann Sommer has turned 36.