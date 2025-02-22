Tribal Football
Eto'o sends message to "young brother" Lookman over Gasperini clash at Atalanta

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan Treble legend Samuel Eto'o has offered Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman his public support after a row with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lookman admits he's been "hurt" by Gasperini's blast for missing a penalty in their defeat to Club Brugge this week, which ultimately saw La Dea dumped from the Champions League.

Cameroon FA president Eto'o has taken to social media to send a message to the Nigeria striker.

He posted: “My young brother, memory in football lasts 90 minutes, the time of a match, and then it’s on to the next.

“For us, you are and will always be our champion. Only those who have the courage to take the shot can miss. Thank you for your courage, great champion.”

 

