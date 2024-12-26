Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits admiration for Como midfielder Paz

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has admitted his admiration for Como midfielder Nico Paz.

Inter have been linked with the Argentina international.

Inzaghi said earlier this week: "He is a quality player, with a good physique and an excellent foot. He has everything ahead of him, he will have a great career: I don't know him but I have heard a lot of good things about him on a human level. He has great quality.

"Will young players arrive in the summer? We will talk about it, in this transfer window there has been very little talk to be honest. I know that the directors are working, I have no objections towards young or older players. If older players arrive as they have arrived to us in recent seasons, they are welcome.

"However, we know that we are going in a certain direction and if young players arrive I will be the first to accept it."