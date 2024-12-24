Buchanan lays out fresh ambitions with Inter Milan
Taj Buchanan aims to reach his best with Inter Milan in 2025.
The Canada international is working his way back to full match fitness after returning from a leg break suffered towards the end of last season.
After featuring in victory over Como, Buchanan told DAZN: "We started working last year, I'm improving game by game.
"This year I hope to make the leap in quality.
"The process is going well, I'm increasing my minutes and I feel improved in these last few weeks."
