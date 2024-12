Dele Alli has joined Como training today.

The former England international is a free agent and has been spending the season with Everton.

However, he has now been invited by Cesc Fabregas to train with his Como squad over the coming weeks.

It's suggested should Alli impress, Como would seek to secure the former Tottenham midfielder to a Serie A contract.

Alli has been in Como for the past week finalising his move from Merseyside.