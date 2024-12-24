Tribal Football
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi impressed by Como after win: They played positive football

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi felt Como pushed them hard for Monday night's 2-0 win.

Inter won on Monday night via goals from Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram.

“We must congratulate Como, because they played positive football here, but Inter were always concentrated and allowed them very little,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“We weren’t quite as sharp as usual in the first half, and the pitch was not in great condition either as it will be re-laid next week. We were up against a team that ran hard, but knew that once we stepped up a gear, we could take control and that is what happened.”

On Thuram, he continued: “He worked hard along with his teammates and all the staff. He always trains well, immediately settled into our tactics and he knows that he must keep doing that. He is helping us a great deal at the moment, has quality and needs to just carry on.

“There is competition for places at Inter, on Thursday he and Zielinski played 90 minutes in the Coppa Italia. I have to make daily choices for the good of Inter, they have to keep working like this and everyone will get their chance,” replied Inzaghi.

“We must take it one game at a time, as there are so many fixtures close together. We are trying to rotate and know that this is an unusual season with the Supercoppa, then the Club World Cup in the summer. De Vrij grit his teeth and helped us in the last 20 minutes, we are a little short in defence with players who have to work more than we’d like.”

