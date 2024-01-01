Inter Milan closing deal for Palacios today

Inter Milan are closing a deal for Tomas Palacios today.

The Argentine defender has already passed his medical in Milan and now an agreement has been struck between Argentine clubs Rivadavia and Talleres, which both held a percentage of his registration.

Palacios will join Inter for €6.5m plus bonuses, which could take the figure up to €10m.

The sum is to be divided equally between Rivadavia and Talleres.

With everything settled, Palacios' deal is due to be rubberstamped today.