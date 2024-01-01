Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow

Inter Milan closing deal for Palacios today

Inter Milan closing deal for Palacios today
Inter Milan closing deal for Palacios today
Inter Milan closing deal for Palacios todayAction Plus
Inter Milan are closing a deal for Tomas Palacios today.

The Argentine defender has already passed his medical in Milan and now an agreement has been struck between Argentine clubs Rivadavia and Talleres, which both held a percentage of his registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palacios will join Inter for €6.5m plus bonuses, which could take the figure up to €10m. 

The sum is to be divided equally between Rivadavia and Talleres. 

With everything settled, Palacios' deal is due to be rubberstamped today.

Mentions
Serie APalacios TomasInterInd. RivadaviaTalleres CordobaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Zielinski explains rejecting massive SPL offer to join Inter Milan
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Management know the player we need to sign
Inter Milan president Marotta: We want another Bisseck